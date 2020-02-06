Postal Service OIG explores idea of same day deliveries

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You might remember when a letter mailed Monday morning in, say, Boston to a Boston address, would get there in the afternoon. In the 21st century, the online shopping world has been dangling the idea of same-day package deliveries. How significant is this idea and should the Postal Service get into that game? The USPS office of inspector general looked at these questions. With what it found, research specialist Richard Schadelbauer joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

