Questions of decayed culture plagues Special Operations Forces

An organization’s culture has been described as how closely its policies match its values. The question of culture and whether its right or not has dogged U.S. Special Operations Forces for some time now. That’s following a series of lurid incidents. Andrew Milburn, former commander of the Marine Raider Regiment and Combined Special Operations Task Force Iraq, describes the Special Operations culture as decayed from within on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

