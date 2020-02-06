Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Questions of decayed culture plagues Special Operations Forces

February 6, 2020 8:31 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

An organization’s culture has been described as how closely its policies match its values. The question of culture and whether its right or not has dogged U.S. Special Operations Forces for some time now. That’s following a series of lurid incidents. Andrew Milburn, former commander of the Marine Raider Regiment and Combined Special Operations Task Force Iraq, describes the Special Operations culture as decayed from within on Federal Drive with Tom Temin

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Andrew Milburn Defense Federal Drive Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk