Should watchdog agency get more funding? Some think so

February 3, 2020 9:44 am
 
Imagine an organization with the mission of finding fault with nearly everything everyone else does. In a nutshell, that’s exactly what the Government Accountability Office does. And it’s a good thing. In fact, Dan Lips and Tony Mills argue the highly productive GAO should get even more funding. Lips is director of Cyber and National Security at the Lincoln Network, while Mills is director of Science Policy at R Street. They joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio for more discussion.

