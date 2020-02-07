White House develops new priorities for artificial intelligence spending

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You can hardly swing a cat at L’Enfant Plaza or the Pentagon metro without hitting somebody talking about artificial intelligence. Everyone seems to know it’s important and that the government needs more research. Well now there’s a White House AI strategy. Lynne Parker, deputy U.S. chief technology officer and assistant director for Artificial Intelligence at the Office of Science and Technology Policy, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin to provide a picture of the research spending plans and priorities for artificial intelligence.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.