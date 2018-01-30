Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Federal Executive Forum
 
...
Federal Executive Forum

Cybersecurity/Defense & Homeland “Progress & Best Practices” 2018

January 30, 2018 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Originally aired on January 30th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on cybersecurity in government
  • Top priorities and best practices
  • Challenges still to overcome
  • Lessons learned
  • A vision for the future in cybersecurity

Government & industry panelists

  • BG Maria Barrett, Deputy Director of Current Operations, J3, U.S. Cyber Command
  • Dr. Thresa Lang, Deputy Director, Cyber Security Division, Department of the Navy
  • Jeff Eisensmith, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Homeland Security
  • Ron Pontius, Deputy to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command
  • John Davis, Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Federal, Palo Alto Networks
  • Craig Bowman, Vice President, Verizon’s Advanced Solutions Division
  • Tom Topping, Vice President, Strategic Programs, FireEye Public Sector

 

 

 

Watch the full show:


Listen to the full show:

Resource Center

Related Topics
All News

VETS 2 GWAC Contract Guide

Download and read the issue here

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized