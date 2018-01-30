Cybersecurity/Defense & Homeland “Progress & Best Practices” 2018

Originally aired on January 30th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on cybersecurity in government
- Top priorities and best practices
- Challenges still to overcome
- Lessons learned
- A vision for the future in cybersecurity
Government & industry panelists
- BG Maria Barrett, Deputy Director of Current Operations, J3, U.S. Cyber Command
- Dr. Thresa Lang, Deputy Director, Cyber Security Division, Department of the Navy
- Jeff Eisensmith, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Homeland Security
- Ron Pontius, Deputy to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command
- John Davis, Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Federal, Palo Alto Networks
- Craig Bowman, Vice President, Verizon’s Advanced Solutions Division
- Tom Topping, Vice President, Strategic Programs, FireEye Public Sector
