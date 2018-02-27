Listen Live Sports

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Government “Progress & Best Practices” 2018

February 27, 2018 3:58 pm
 
Originally aired on February 27th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on IoT in government
  • Profiles of successful IoT initiatives
  • Securing the IoT
  • Challenges still to overcome
  • Lessons learned
  • A vision for the future in IoT in government

Government & industry panelists

  • Kevin Robins, Acting Executive Director of Security Operations, Veterans Affairs Department
  • Rick Walsh, U.S. Army Mobile Innovation Lead
  • Scott Tousley, Deputy Director S&T, Cyber Security Division, Department of Homeland Security
  • Chris Townsend, Vice President Sales and Operations, Symantec Federal
  • Dave Wennergren, Managing Director, Deloitte
  • Ryan Gillis, Vice President, Cybersecurity Strategy and Global Policy, Palo Alto Networks

 

 

 

Watch the full show:

Listen to the full show:

