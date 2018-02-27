The Internet of Things (IoT) in Government “Progress & Best Practices” 2018

Originally aired on February 27th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on IoT in government
- Profiles of successful IoT initiatives
- Securing the IoT
- Challenges still to overcome
- Lessons learned
- A vision for the future in IoT in government
Government & industry panelists
- Kevin Robins, Acting Executive Director of Security Operations, Veterans Affairs Department
- Rick Walsh, U.S. Army Mobile Innovation Lead
- Scott Tousley, Deputy Director S&T, Cyber Security Division, Department of Homeland Security
- Chris Townsend, Vice President Sales and Operations, Symantec Federal
- Dave Wennergren, Managing Director, Deloitte
- Ryan Gillis, Vice President, Cybersecurity Strategy and Global Policy, Palo Alto Networks
