Data Center Optimization in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

April 17, 2018 5:13 pm
 
Originally aired on April 17th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on data center optimization
  • How virtualization, cloud computing and managed services are Factored in
  • Profiles of success stories
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists

  • Stephen Rice, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Deparment of Homeland Security HQ
  • Monique Bourque, Assistant Director of Infrastructure & Application Engineering, Department of Justice
  • Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Anthony Vicinelly, Federal Technology Director, Nlyte Software
  • David McOmber, EVP, Public Sector, QTS Data Centers
  • Jonathan Alboum, Digital Transformation Leader, Veritas

 

 

 

