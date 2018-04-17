Data Center Optimization in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on April 17th
This program will discuss:
- Progress on data center optimization
- How virtualization, cloud computing and managed services are Factored in
- Profiles of success stories
- Lessons learned
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists
- Stephen Rice, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Deparment of Homeland Security HQ
- Monique Bourque, Assistant Director of Infrastructure & Application Engineering, Department of Justice
- Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
- Anthony Vicinelly, Federal Technology Director, Nlyte Software
- David McOmber, EVP, Public Sector, QTS Data Centers
- Jonathan Alboum, Digital Transformation Leader, Veritas
Watch the full show:
Listen to the full show: