Big Data in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

May 8, 2018 6:43 pm
 
Originally aired on May 8th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on big data initiatives
  • Profiles of successful big data programs
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges still to overcome
  • Top priorities
  • A vision for the future in big data in government

Government & industry panelists

  • Ed Kearns, Chief Data Officer, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
  • Jeff Seaton, Deputy Chief Information Officer, NASA
  • Andy Brooks, Chief Data Scientist, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
  • Thomas Sasala, Director, Army Architecture Integration Center and Chief Data Officer, U.S. Army
  • Henry Sowell, Chief Information Security Officer & Technical Director, Hortonworks Federal
  • Alan Ford, Director, Government Systems, Teradata
  • David Turner, President and CEO, Hitachi Vantara Federal

 

 

 

