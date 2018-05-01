IT Modernization in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on May 1st
This program will discuss:
- Progress on IT modernization plans
- Profiles of success stories in IT modernization
- Update on the MGT Act
- Lessons learned in IT modernization
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists
- Scott Bean, Assistant Director, IT Infrastructure Division, FBI
- David Blair, Chief, Transformation Delivery Division, USCIS
- Dave Wennergren, Managing Director, Deloitte
- Chris Borneman, VP and Chief Technology Officer, Software AG Government Solutions
- Bob Osborn, Chief Technology Officer, Federal, ServiceNow