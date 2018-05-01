Listen Live Sports

IT Modernization in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

May 1, 2018 5:44 pm
 
Originally aired on May 1st

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on IT modernization plans
  • Profiles of success stories in IT modernization
  • Update on the MGT Act
  • Lessons learned in IT modernization
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists

  • Scott Bean, Assistant Director, IT Infrastructure Division, FBI
  • David Blair, Chief, Transformation Delivery Division, USCIS
  • Dave Wennergren, Managing Director, Deloitte
  • Chris Borneman, VP and Chief Technology Officer, Software AG Government Solutions
  • Bob Osborn, Chief Technology Officer, Federal, ServiceNow

 

 

 

Watch the full show:

Listen to the full show:

