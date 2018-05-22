Listen Live Sports

Secure Cloud Computing in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

May 22, 2018 6:57 pm
 
Originally aired on May 22nd

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on cloud computing programs and technologies
  • Profiles of success stories with cloud programs
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Top priorities during the coming year
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists

  • Travis Methvin, Director, U.S. Navy Commercial Cloud Services
  • Brian Merrick, Director of Innovation & Infrastructure, Department of State
  • Thomas Sasala, Director, Army Architecture Integration Center & Chief Data Officer, U.S. Army
  • Scott Bean, Assistant Director, IT Infrastructure Division, FBI
  • Jeff Bergeron, Senior Vice President, BRMI Technology
  • Doug Bourgeois, Managing Director, Deloitte
  • Brett McMillen, Senior Manager, Federal Civilian, Amazon Web Services

 

 

 

 

