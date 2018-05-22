Secure Cloud Computing in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on May 22nd
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on cloud computing programs and technologies
- Profiles of success stories with cloud programs
- Lessons learned
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Top priorities during the coming year
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists
- Travis Methvin, Director, U.S. Navy Commercial Cloud Services
- Brian Merrick, Director of Innovation & Infrastructure, Department of State
- Thomas Sasala, Director, Army Architecture Integration Center & Chief Data Officer, U.S. Army
- Scott Bean, Assistant Director, IT Infrastructure Division, FBI
- Jeff Bergeron, Senior Vice President, BRMI Technology
- Doug Bourgeois, Managing Director, Deloitte
- Brett McMillen, Senior Manager, Federal Civilian, Amazon Web Services
