CDM in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on June 5th
This program will discuss:
- Progress on the CDM program
- Profiles of success stories
- Lessons learned
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Top priorities for the coming year
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists
- Kevin Cox, CDM Program Manager, NPPD, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Rod Turk, Acting Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Commerce
- Todd Mackert, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Justice
- Neil Graves, Chief Cybersecurity Scientist, Dept of State
- Jeff Kidwell, Area Vice President, SailPoint
- Chris Townsend, Vice President Sales & Operations, Symantec Federal
- Phil Quade, Chief Information Security Officer, Fortinet
