Healthcare IT in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

June 19, 2018 7:28 pm
 
Originally aired on June 19th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on healthcare IT
  • Profiles of successful programs in healthcare IT
  • Lessons learned in healthcare IT
  • Top priorities in healthcare IT
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists

  • Colonel Kevin Seeley, Acting Chief Information Officer & Acting Director, Health Information Technology Defense Health Agency
  • Jeremiah Cunningham, Director of Sales, Federal, Citrix Government
  • Sean Kelley, Vice President, Business Development, Military and Veterans Health, Leidos
  • Willam Von Alt, Staff Engineer, Splunk

 

 

 

Watch the full show:


Listen to the full show:

