Healthcare IT in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

This program will discuss:
- Progress report on healthcare IT
- Profiles of successful programs in healthcare IT
- Lessons learned in healthcare IT
- Top priorities in healthcare IT
- Major challenges to overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists
- Colonel Kevin Seeley, Acting Chief Information Officer & Acting Director, Health Information Technology Defense Health Agency
- Jeremiah Cunningham, Director of Sales, Federal, Citrix Government
- Sean Kelley, Vice President, Business Development, Military and Veterans Health, Leidos
- Willam Von Alt, Staff Engineer, Splunk