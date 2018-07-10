Emergency Communication & Preparedness “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on July 10th
This program will discuss:
- Progress on emergency communications and preparedness programs and technologies
- Profiles of success stories with emergency communications and preparedness
- Lessons learned
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Top priorities for the coming year
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists
- RADM Ron Hewitt, Director, Office of Emergency Communications, Department of Homeland Security
- Mark Lucero, Chief Engineer, Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, FEMA
- Michael Dent, Chief Information Security Officer, Fairfax County, Virginia
- Kent Kildow, Director, Business Continuity & Emergency Management, Verizon
- Scott Landau, Director of Business Development, Panasonic Mobility Solutions
Watch the full show:
Listen to the full show: