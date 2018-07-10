Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Federal Executive Forum
 
...
Federal Executive Forum

Emergency Communication & Preparedness “Progress & Best Practices”

July 10, 2018 8:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on emergency communications and preparedness programs and technologies
  • Profiles of success stories with emergency communications and preparedness
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Top priorities for the coming year
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists

  • RADM Ron Hewitt, Director, Office of Emergency Communications, Department of Homeland Security
  • Mark Lucero, Chief Engineer, Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, FEMA
  • Michael Dent, Chief Information Security Officer, Fairfax County, Virginia
  • Kent Kildow, Director, Business Continuity & Emergency Management, Verizon
  • Scott Landau, Director of Business Development, Panasonic Mobility Solutions

By submitting this form, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Having trouble with this show? Email Custom Media Project Specialist Stephanie Flax for assistance. By registering for this event, you agree to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Radio, and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.

Related Topics
All News emergency communications Federal Executive Forum Federal Insights Kent Kildow Mark Lucero Michael Dent Ron Hewitt Scott Landau

VETS 2 GWAC Contract Guide

Download and read the issue here

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized