Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Federal Executive Forum
 
...
Federal Executive Forum

Secure Mobility Solutions in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

July 24, 2018 8:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Originally aired on July 24th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on secure mobile applications in government
  • Profiles of a major success in secure mobile applications in federal government
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • How to incorporate security into mobility programs

Government & industry panelists

  • David Driegert, Assistant Program Manager, Mobility, Sea Warrior Program, U.S. Navy
  • Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Marc Jaffan, Vice President of Strategy, Lookout
  • Dave Wright, Director, Regulatory Affairs & Network Standards, Ruckus Networks
  • Randy Clark, Client Partner, DoD, Verizon Enterprise Solutions

 

 

 

 

Watch the full show:


Listen to the full show:

Resource Center

Related Topics
All News

VETS 2 GWAC Contract Guide

Download and read the issue here

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized