IT Modernization in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

August 28, 2018 8:50 am
 
Originally aired on August 28th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on IT modernization plans
  • Profiles of success stories in IT modernization
  • Leveraging the funding sources of the MGT Act
  • Lessons learned IT modernization
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists

  • Mark Kneidinger, Director, Cybersecurity & Communications, Federal Network Resilience, Department of Homeland Security
  • Guy Cavallo, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration
  • Ken Rogers, Acting Deputy Chief Information Officer, Business, Management & Planning Directorate, Department of State
  • Josh Brodbent, Technical Evangelist, BeyondTrust
  • Adam Clater, Chief Architect, North American Public Sector, Red Hat
  • Kevin Orr, Vice President of Federal, BMC Software

 

 

 

Watch the full show:


Listen to the full show:

