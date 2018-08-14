Cybersecurity Strategies in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on August 14th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on cybersecurity in government
- Top priorities and best practices
- Challenges still to overcome
- Lessons learned
- A vision for the future in cybersecurity
Government & industry panelists
- Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force
- Gary Stevens, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Executive Director for Information Security Policy & Strategy (Acting), Department of Veteran Affairs
- Shane Barney, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Pete Gouldmann, Enterprise Risk Manager – Cyber, Department of State
- James Harrison, Director, Civilian Agencies & Systems Integrators, Fortinet Federal
- Tristen Yancey, Vice President of Federal, Flexera
- Jose Padin, Chief Technology Officer, Citrix Public Sector
