Cybersecurity Strategies in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

August 14, 2018 8:21 am
 
Originally aired on August 14th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on cybersecurity in government
  • Top priorities and best practices
  • Challenges still to overcome
  • Lessons learned
  • A vision for the future in cybersecurity

Government & industry panelists

  • Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Gary Stevens, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Executive Director for Information Security Policy & Strategy (Acting), Department of Veteran Affairs
  • Shane Barney, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Pete Gouldmann, Enterprise Risk Manager – Cyber, Department of State
  • James Harrison, Director, Civilian Agencies & Systems Integrators, Fortinet Federal
  • Tristen Yancey, Vice President of Federal, Flexera
  • Jose Padin, Chief Technology Officer, Citrix Public Sector

 

 

 

Watch the full show:


Listen to the full show:

