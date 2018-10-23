Identity & Access Management in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on October 23rd
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on identity and access management programs and technologies
- Profiles of successful programs with identity and access management technologies
- Lessons learned with identity and access management programs and technologies
- Top priorities with identity and access management programs and technologies
- Major challenges to overcome
- Vision for the future identity and access management programs and technologies
Government & industry panelists
- Amir Dastouri, Identity Services Branch Manager, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Jay Brooks, Senior Executive for Identity & Access Management, FBI
- Col. Thomas Clancy, Director of Identity Management Programs, Department of Defense
- Shane Cashdollar, Director Federal Cyber Security, KPMG
- Steve Schmalz, Field Chief Technology Officer, RSA Public Sector
