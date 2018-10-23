Listen Live Sports

Identity & Access Management in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

October 23, 2018 9:43 am
 
Originally aired on October 23rd

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on identity and access management programs and technologies
  • Profiles of successful programs with identity and access management technologies
  • Lessons learned with identity and access management programs and technologies
  • Top priorities with identity and access management programs and technologies
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future identity and access management programs and technologies

Government & industry panelists

  • Amir Dastouri, Identity Services Branch Manager, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
  • Jay Brooks, Senior Executive for Identity & Access Management, FBI
  • Col. Thomas Clancy, Director of Identity Management Programs, Department of Defense
  • Shane Cashdollar, Director Federal Cyber Security, KPMG
  • Steve Schmalz, Field Chief Technology Officer, RSA Public Sector

 

 

 

Watch the full show:


Listen to the full show:

