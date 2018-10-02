Machine Learning & AI in Government 2018 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on October 2nd
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on Machine Learning/AI
- Profiles of successful programs using Machine Learning/AI
- Lessons learned with Machine Learning/AI
- Top priorities with Machine Learning/AI
- Major challenges to overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists
- William T. “Buzz” Roberts, Lead for the Analytic Automation Activities, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Research Directorate (NGA)
- Frank Indiviglio, Acting Deputy Director of High Performance Computing and Communications, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
- Dr. John Beieler, Program Manager, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Bob Osborn, Chief Technology Officer, Federal, ServiceNow
- Tyler Muth, Analytics Architect, Splunk
