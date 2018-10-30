Next Gen Federal Networks in Government 2018/2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on October 30th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on next gen network technologies
- Top priorities and best practices
- Profiling a successful program
- Challenges still to overcome
- Lessons learned
- A vision for the future for next gen network technologies
Government & industry panelists
- David Bennett, Director of Operations Center & Chief Information Officer, DISA
- Keith Bluestein, Associate Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services and Integration, NASA
- Gerry Caron, Acting Director of Enterprise Network Management, Depatment of State
- Robert Costello, Executive Director, Enterprise Networks & Technology Support Directorate, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
- Jose Padin, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Public Sector, Citrix
- Steven LeFrancois, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Verizon
- Rick Howard, Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks
