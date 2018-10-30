Listen Live Sports

Federal Executive Forum

Next Gen Federal Networks in Government 2018/2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

October 30, 2018 11:01 am
 
Originally aired on October 30th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on next gen network technologies
  • Top priorities and best practices
  • Profiling a successful program
  • Challenges still to overcome
  • Lessons learned
  • A vision for the future for next gen network technologies

Government & industry panelists

  • David Bennett, Director of Operations Center & Chief Information Officer, DISA
  • Keith Bluestein, Associate Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services and Integration, NASA
  • Gerry Caron, Acting Director of Enterprise Network Management, Depatment of State
  • Robert Costello, Executive Director, Enterprise Networks & Technology Support Directorate, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
  • Jose Padin, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Public Sector, Citrix
  • Steven LeFrancois, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Verizon
  • Rick Howard, Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks

 

 

 

 

Watch the full show:


Listen to the full show:

