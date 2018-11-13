Listen Live Sports

Defense & Homeland Cloud Computing in Government 2018/2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

November 13, 2018 11:17 am
 
Originally aired on November 13th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on cloud computing in DoD and DHS
  • Profiling a successful DoD/DHS cloud program
  • Challenges still to overcome
  • Lessons learned
  • A vision for the future in cloud computing in government

Government & industry panelists

  • Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Shane Barney, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Travis Methvin, Director, U.S. Navy Commercial Cloud Services
  • Jon Taillon, Principal, Deloitte
  • AJ LaForty, Principal Account Manager, BMC Software
  • Lori Davis, Vice President Public Sector, Wasabi Technologies

 

 

 

Watch the full show:


Listen to the full show:

