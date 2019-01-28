Cybersecurity Strategies in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

This program will discuss:
- Progress report on cybersecurity in government
- Top priorities and best practices
- Challenges still to overcome
- Lessons learned
- A vision for the future in cybersecurity
Government & industry panelists:
- Brigadier General Jennifer Buckner, Director of Cyber, U.S. Army G-3/5/7
- Donald Heckman, Principal Director for Cybersecurity, Department of Defense
- Rear Admiral Danelle Barrett, Cyber Security Division Director, U.S. Navy
- Ralph Kahn, Vice President Federal, Tanium
- John Davis, Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks Public Sector
- Aubrey Merchant-Dest, Chief Technology Officer, Symantec Federal
Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.