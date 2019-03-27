Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Federal Executive Forum
 
...
Federal Executive Forum

Big Data in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

March 27, 2019 2:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on big data programs
  • Profiles of successful big data programs
  • Lessons learned with big data programs
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Donna Roy, Executive Director of Information Sharing & Chief Data Officer, Department of Homeland Security
  • Tom Sasala, Director, Operations & Architecture & Chief Data Officer, U.S. Army
  • Jonathan O’Neil, Director, Big Data Project, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
  • Brigham Bechtel, Chief Strategy Officer, MarkLogic
  • Henry Sowell, Chief Technology Officer, Cloudera
  • Nick Psaki, Principal, Office of the CTO, Pure Storage

 

 

 

 

 

 

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from WTOP and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Federal Executive Forum Federal Insights

Profiles in Excellence

Download and read the issue here

Previous Forums:

Top Stories

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.