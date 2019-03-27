Big Data in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

This program will discuss:
- Progress report on big data programs
- Profiles of successful big data programs
- Lessons learned with big data programs
- Major challenges to overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Donna Roy, Executive Director of Information Sharing & Chief Data Officer, Department of Homeland Security
- Tom Sasala, Director, Operations & Architecture & Chief Data Officer, U.S. Army
- Jonathan O’Neil, Director, Big Data Project, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
- Brigham Bechtel, Chief Strategy Officer, MarkLogic
- Henry Sowell, Chief Technology Officer, Cloudera
- Nick Psaki, Principal, Office of the CTO, Pure Storage
