Secure Cloud Computing in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on May 21st
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on secure cloud programs
- Profiles of successful cloud programs
- Lessons learned with cloud computing programs
- Major challenges to overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Kshemendra Paul, Deputy Director, Strategy & Mission, CIO’s Cloud Action Officer, Department of Homeland Security
- Ashley Mahan, Secure Cloud Portfolio and Acting FedRAMP Director, General Services Administration
- Brian Merrick, Deputy Director, Cloud Program Management Office, State Department
- Doug Bourgeois, Managing Director and Cloud Leader, Deloitte
- Brett McMillen, Director, U.S. Federal, Amazon Web Services
- Aubrey Merchant-Dest, Chief Technology Officer, Symantec Federal
