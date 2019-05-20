Secure Cloud Computing in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on May 21st

This program will discuss:

Progress report on secure cloud programs

Profiles of successful cloud programs

Lessons learned with cloud computing programs

Major challenges to overcome

Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

Kshemendra Paul , Deputy Director, Strategy & Mission, CIO’s Cloud Action Officer, Department of Homeland Security

Ashley Mahan , Secure Cloud Portfolio and Acting FedRAMP Director, General Services Administration

Brian Merrick , Deputy Director, Cloud Program Management Office, State Department

Doug Bourgeois , Managing Director and Cloud Leader, Deloitte

Brett McMillen , Director, U.S. Federal, Amazon Web Services

Aubrey Merchant-Dest, Chief Technology Officer, Symantec Federal

