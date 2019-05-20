Listen Live Sports

Secure Cloud Computing in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

May 20, 2019 3:47 pm
 
< a min read
Originally aired on May 21st

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on secure cloud programs
  • Profiles of successful cloud programs
  • Lessons learned with cloud computing programs
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Kshemendra Paul, Deputy Director, Strategy & Mission, CIO’s Cloud Action Officer, Department of Homeland Security
  • Ashley Mahan, Secure Cloud Portfolio and Acting FedRAMP Director, General Services Administration
  • Brian Merrick, Deputy Director, Cloud Program Management Office, State Department
  • Doug Bourgeois, Managing Director and Cloud Leader, Deloitte
  • Brett McMillen, Director, U.S. Federal, Amazon Web Services
  • Aubrey Merchant-Dest, Chief Technology Officer, Symantec Federal

 

 

 

Watch the full show:

Listen to the full show: 

