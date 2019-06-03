Listen Live Sports

CDM in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

June 3, 2019 1:25 pm
 
Originally aired on June 4th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on CDM programs
  • Profiles of success stories
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Top priorities for the coming year
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Gary Jones, Deputy Program Manager, Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program, Department of Homeland Security
  • Willie Crenshaw, CDM Program Manager, NASA
  • Beau Houser, Chief Information Security Officer, SBA
  • Sallie Sweeney, Director, Federal Cybersecurity, KPMG
  • Ralph Kahn, VP of Federal, Tanium
  • Jim Richberg, Field Chief Information Security Officer, Fortinet

 

 

 

Watch the full show:

Listen to the full show: 

