CDM in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on June 4th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on CDM programs
- Profiles of success stories
- Lessons learned
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Top priorities for the coming year
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Gary Jones, Deputy Program Manager, Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program, Department of Homeland Security
- Willie Crenshaw, CDM Program Manager, NASA
- Beau Houser, Chief Information Security Officer, SBA
- Sallie Sweeney, Director, Federal Cybersecurity, KPMG
- Ralph Kahn, VP of Federal, Tanium
- Jim Richberg, Field Chief Information Security Officer, Fortinet
Watch the full show:
Listen to the full show:
Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.