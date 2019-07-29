Data Center Optimization in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on July 30th

This program will discuss:

Progress on data center optimization programs

Profiles of success stories with data center optimization programs

Lessons learned

Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome

Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

Monique Bourque , Assistant Director for Innovation, Engineering and Data Center Operations, Department of Justice

, Assistant Director for Innovation, Engineering and Data Center Operations, Department of Justice Sean Torpey , Acting Deputy Assistant Administrator for Information & Technology and Chief Information Officer, Federal Aviation Administration

, Acting Deputy Assistant Administrator for Information & Technology and Chief Information Officer, Federal Aviation Administration Melonie Parker , Division Chief, Enterprise Operations Center, Department of State

, Division Chief, Enterprise Operations Center, Department of State David Peed , VP & General Manager, Equinix

, VP & General Manager, Equinix Jonathan Alboum , Chief Technology Officer, Veritas Public Sector

, Chief Technology Officer, Veritas Public Sector Anthony Vicinelly, Federal Technology Director, Nlyte Software

Watch the full show:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen to the full show:



Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.