Data Center Optimization in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

July 29, 2019 1:41 pm
 
Originally aired on July 30th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on data center optimization programs
  • Profiles of success stories with data center optimization programs
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Monique Bourque, Assistant Director for Innovation, Engineering and Data Center Operations, Department of Justice
  • Sean Torpey, Acting Deputy Assistant Administrator for Information & Technology and Chief Information Officer, Federal Aviation Administration
  • Melonie Parker, Division Chief, Enterprise Operations Center, Department of State
  • David Peed, VP & General Manager, Equinix
  • Jonathan Alboum, Chief Technology Officer, Veritas Public Sector
  • Anthony Vicinelly, Federal Technology Director, Nlyte Software

 

 

 

 

