Data Center Optimization in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on July 30th
This program will discuss:
- Progress on data center optimization programs
- Profiles of success stories with data center optimization programs
- Lessons learned
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Monique Bourque, Assistant Director for Innovation, Engineering and Data Center Operations, Department of Justice
- Sean Torpey, Acting Deputy Assistant Administrator for Information & Technology and Chief Information Officer, Federal Aviation Administration
- Melonie Parker, Division Chief, Enterprise Operations Center, Department of State
- David Peed, VP & General Manager, Equinix
- Jonathan Alboum, Chief Technology Officer, Veritas Public Sector
- Anthony Vicinelly, Federal Technology Director, Nlyte Software
