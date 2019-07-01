Listen Live Sports

Emergency Communications & Public Safety in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

July 1, 2019 2:41 pm
 
This program will discuss:

  • Progress on emergency communications & preparedness/public safety programs
  • Profiles of success stories
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Top priorities for the coming year
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • RADM Ron Hewitt, Assistant Director, Emergency Communications, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Homeland Security
  • Laurie Flaherty, Coordinator, National 911 Program, NHTSA’s Office of EMS, Transportation Department
  • Manny Centeno, Project Manager, National Public Warning System (NPWS), IPAWS Engineering, FEMA
  • Adam Eldert, Director of Communications Technologies, Fairfax County Government
  • Nick Nilan, Director of Product Development for Public Safety, Verizon
  • Tony Bardo, Assistant Vice President, Hughes Network Systems

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

