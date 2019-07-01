Emergency Communications & Public Safety in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

This program will discuss:

Progress on emergency communications & preparedness/public safety programs

Profiles of success stories

Lessons learned

Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome

Top priorities for the coming year

Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

RADM Ron Hewitt , Assistant Director, Emergency Communications, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Homeland Security

, Assistant Director, Emergency Communications, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Homeland Security Laurie Flaherty , Coordinator, National 911 Program, NHTSA’s Office of EMS, Transportation Department

, Coordinator, National 911 Program, NHTSA’s Office of EMS, Transportation Department Manny Centeno , Project Manager, National Public Warning System (NPWS), IPAWS Engineering, FEMA

, Project Manager, National Public Warning System (NPWS), IPAWS Engineering, FEMA Adam Eldert , Director of Communications Technologies, Fairfax County Government

, Director of Communications Technologies, Fairfax County Government Nick Nilan , Director of Product Development for Public Safety, Verizon

, Director of Product Development for Public Safety, Verizon Tony Bardo, Assistant Vice President, Hughes Network Systems

