Emergency Communications & Public Safety in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”
July 1, 2019 2:41 pm
This program will discuss:
Progress on emergency communications & preparedness/public safety programs
Profiles of success stories
Lessons learned
Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
Top priorities for the coming year
Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
RADM Ron Hewitt, Assistant Director, Emergency Communications, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Homeland Security
Laurie Flaherty, Coordinator, National 911 Program, NHTSA’s Office of EMS, Transportation Department
Manny Centeno, Project Manager, National Public Warning System (NPWS), IPAWS Engineering, FEMA
Adam Eldert, Director of Communications Technologies, Fairfax County Government
Nick Nilan, Director of Product Development for Public Safety, Verizon
Tony Bardo, Assistant Vice President, Hughes Network Systems
