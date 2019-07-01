Emergency Communications & Public Safety in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on July 2nd
This program will discuss:
- Progress on emergency communications & preparedness/public safety programs
- Profiles of success stories
- Lessons learned
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Top priorities for the coming year
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- RADM Ron Hewitt, Assistant Director, Emergency Communications, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Homeland Security
- Laurie Flaherty, Coordinator, National 911 Program, NHTSA’s Office of EMS, Transportation Department
- Manny Centeno, Project Manager, National Public Warning System (NPWS), IPAWS Engineering, FEMA
- Adam Eldert, Director of Communications Technologies, Fairfax County Government
- Nick Nilan, Director of Product Development for Public Safety, Verizon
- Tony Bardo, Assistant Vice President, Hughes Network Systems
Watch the full show:
Listen to the full show:
