Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Federal Executive Forum
 
...
Federal Executive Forum

Healthcare IT in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

August 9, 2019 2:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Originally aired on August 13th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on healthcare IT programs
  • Profiles of the best healthcare IT programs
  • Lessons learned
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Mark Vafiades, Senior Advisor to The National Coordinator for Health IT, The Office of The National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC)
  • Jose Arrieta, Chief Information Officer, HHS
  • Bill James, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Dept of Veterans Affairs
  • Drew Myklegard, Executive Director, Dept of Veterans Affairs
  • Quimby Kaizer, Principal, Federal Advisory, KPMG
  • Chris Townsend, Vice President, Sales and Operations, Symantec Federal
  • Drew Koerner, Healthcare CTO, ServiceNow

 

 

 

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News

Profiles in Excellence

Download and read the issue here

Previous Forums:

Top Stories

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot