Healthcare IT in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on August 13th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on healthcare IT programs
- Profiles of the best healthcare IT programs
- Lessons learned
- Major challenges to overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Mark Vafiades, Senior Advisor to The National Coordinator for Health IT, The Office of The National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC)
- Jose Arrieta, Chief Information Officer, HHS
- Bill James, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Dept of Veterans Affairs
- Drew Myklegard, Executive Director, Dept of Veterans Affairs
- Quimby Kaizer, Principal, Federal Advisory, KPMG
- Chris Townsend, Vice President, Sales and Operations, Symantec Federal
- Drew Koerner, Healthcare CTO, ServiceNow
