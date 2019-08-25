IT Modernization in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on August 27th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report with IT modernization plans & strategies
- Profiling a successful IT modernization program
- Lessons learned
- Major challenges to overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Gundeep Ahluwalia, Chief Information Officer, Department of Labor
- Karl Mathias, Chief Information Officer & Assistant Director, U.S. Marshals Service
- Surafeal Asgedom, Chief Officer, Modernization, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Maria Roat, Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration
- Henry Sowell, Chief Information Officer, Cloudera
- Sanjay Sardar, Vice President of Modernization, SAIC
- Chris Collura, Senior Director, Ruckus Networks Federal
Watch the full program:
Listen to the full show:
