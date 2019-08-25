Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Federal Executive Forum
 
...
Federal Executive Forum

IT Modernization in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

August 25, 2019 7:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Originally aired on August 27th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report with IT modernization plans & strategies
  • Profiling a successful IT modernization program
  • Lessons learned
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

 

 

 

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News

Profiles in Excellence

Download and read the issue here

Previous Forums:

Top Stories

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow