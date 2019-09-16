Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on September 17th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on machine learning/artificial intelligence in government
- Profiles of successful programs using machine learning/artificial intelligence
- Lessons learned with machine learning/artificial intelligence
- Major challenges to overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Gregory Allen, Chief of Strategy and Communications, Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC)
- Jose Arrieta, Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
- Roy Varghese, Chief Information Officer, NOAA Fisheries
- Keith Rayle, Senior Security Strategist, Fortinet
- Melissa Sutherland, Vice President, of Defense Military Intelligence, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Nick Psaki, Principal, Office of the CTO, Pure Storage
