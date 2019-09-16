Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Federal Executive Forum
 
...
Federal Executive Forum

Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

September 16, 2019 10:41 am
 
< a min read
2 Shares       

Originally aired on September 17th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on machine learning/artificial intelligence in government
  • Profiles of successful programs using machine learning/artificial intelligence
  • Lessons learned with machine learning/artificial intelligence
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Gregory Allen, Chief of Strategy and Communications, Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC)
  • Jose Arrieta, Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Roy Varghese, Chief Information Officer, NOAA Fisheries
  • Keith Rayle, Senior Security Strategist, Fortinet
  • Melissa Sutherland, Vice President, of Defense Military Intelligence, Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Nick Psaki, Principal, Office of the CTO, Pure Storage

 

 

 

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News

Profiles in Excellence

Download and read the issue here

Previous Forums:

Top Stories

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed