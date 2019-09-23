Next Gen Federal Networks 2019/2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on September 24th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on next gen networks
- Profiles of successful programs
- Lessons learned
- Top priorities
- Major challenges to overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Rocky Campione, Chief Information Officer, Energy Department
- Robert Costello, Executive Director, Enterprise Networks & Technology, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
- Sanjay Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration
- Brian Moore, Division Chief, State Department
- Jim Taneyhill, Director, National Security, Verizon Business Group
- Brian Wright, Director, System Engineering, Federal, Ruckus Networks
- Don Parente, Assistant Vice President of Engineering & Architecture, AT&T
Watch the full program:
Listen to the full show:
Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.