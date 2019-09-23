Next Gen Federal Networks 2019/2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on September 24th

This program will discuss:

Progress report on next gen networks

Profiles of successful programs

Lessons learned

Top priorities

Major challenges to overcome

Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

Rocky Campione , Chief Information Officer, Energy Department

, Chief Information Officer, Energy Department Robert Costello , Executive Director, Enterprise Networks & Technology, U.S. Customs & Border Protection

, Executive Director, Enterprise Networks & Technology, U.S. Customs & Border Protection Sanjay Gupta , Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration

, Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration Brian Moore , Division Chief, State Department

, Division Chief, State Department Jim Taneyhill , Director, National Security, Verizon Business Group

, Director, National Security, Verizon Business Group Brian Wright , Director, System Engineering, Federal, Ruckus Networks

, Director, System Engineering, Federal, Ruckus Networks Don Parente, Assistant Vice President of Engineering & Architecture, AT&T

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:



