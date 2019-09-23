Listen Live Sports

Next Gen Federal Networks 2019/2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

September 23, 2019 11:23 am
 
Originally aired on September 24th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on next gen networks
  • Profiles of successful programs
  • Lessons learned
  • Top priorities
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Rocky Campione, Chief Information Officer, Energy Department
  • Robert Costello, Executive Director, Enterprise Networks & Technology, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
  • Sanjay Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration
  • Brian Moore, Division Chief, State Department
  • Jim Taneyhill, Director, National Security, Verizon Business Group
  • Brian Wright, Director, System Engineering, Federal, Ruckus Networks
  • Don Parente, Assistant Vice President of Engineering & Architecture, AT&T

 

 

 

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

