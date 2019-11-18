Listen Live Sports

Defense & Homeland Cloud Computing in Government 2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

November 18, 2019 2:31 pm
 
Originally aired on November 19th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress Report on cloud computing
  • Profiles of successful programs using cloud computing
  • Lessons learned with cloud computing
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
Shane Barney, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
Tom Mills, Chief Technology Architect, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
David Egts, Chief Technologist & Director, Red Hat
James Nyika, Advisory Solution Consultant, Business Architect, ServiceNow
Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake

 

 

 

 

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

