Defense & Homeland Cloud Computing in Government 2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on November 19th

This program will discuss:

Progress Report on cloud computing

Profiles of successful programs using cloud computing

Lessons learned with cloud computing

Major challenges to overcome

Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force

Shane Barney, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Tom Mills, Chief Technology Architect, U.S. Customs & Border Protection

David Egts, Chief Technologist & Director, Red Hat

James Nyika, Advisory Solution Consultant, Business Architect, ServiceNow

Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

