IT Modernization in Government 2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on March 3rd
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on IT modernization programs in government
- Profiles of successful IT modernization programs
- Lessons learned
- Challenges still to overcome
- A vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Rocky Campione, Chief Information Officer, Department of Energy
- Perryn Ashmore, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
- Earl Underwood, Director, Systems & Integration Office, State Department
- Ralph Havens, President, Infoblox Federal
- Habib Hourani, Team Lead, Federal Solutions Engineering, Okta
- Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake
Watch the full program:
Listen to the full show:
Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.