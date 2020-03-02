Listen Live Sports

IT Modernization in Government 2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

March 2, 2020 11:44 am
 
Originally aired on March 3rd

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on IT modernization programs in government
  • Profiles of successful IT modernization programs
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges still to overcome
  • A vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Rocky Campione, Chief Information Officer, Department of Energy
  • Perryn Ashmore, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Earl Underwood, Director, Systems & Integration Office, State Department
  • Ralph Havens, President, Infoblox Federal
  • Habib Hourani, Team Lead, Federal Solutions Engineering, Okta
  • Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake

 

 

 

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

