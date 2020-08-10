Health IT in Government 2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on August 11th
This program will discuss:
- Progress on health IT programs and technologies
- Profiles of success stories with health IT programs
- Top priorities for the coming year
- Lessons learned
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Mark Vafiades, Senior Advisor, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT
- José Arrieta, Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
- Kshemendra Paul, Chief Data Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Bill Tinston, Program Executive Officer, Defense Healthcare Management Systems, Military Health System
- John Harris, Director, Federal Mobility Solutions, Public Sector, Verizon
- Kara Edwards, Healthcare Solution Consultant, ServiceNow
- Ben Cushing, Director, Emerging Technologies, Red Hat
Watch the full program:
Listen to the full show: