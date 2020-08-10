Listen Live Sports

Federal Executive Forum

Health IT in Government 2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

August 10, 2020 1:13 pm
 
August 10, 2020
      

Originally aired on August 11th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on health IT programs and technologies
  • Profiles of success stories with health IT programs
  • Top priorities for the coming year
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Mark Vafiades, Senior Advisor, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT
  • José Arrieta, Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Kshemendra Paul, Chief Data Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Bill Tinston, Program Executive Officer, Defense Healthcare Management Systems, Military Health System
  • John Harris, Director, Federal Mobility Solutions, Public Sector, Verizon
  • Kara Edwards, Healthcare Solution Consultant, ServiceNow
  • Ben Cushing, Director, Emerging Technologies, Red Hat

 

 

 

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

