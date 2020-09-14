Big Data Analytics in Government 2020/2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on September 15th
This program will discuss:
- Progress on big data analytics programs and strategies
- Profiling a successful big data program
- Top priorities for the coming year with big data strategies
- Lessons learned
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Michael Conlin, Chief Business Analytics Officer, Department of Defense
- Tom Sasala, Chief Data Officer, Navy
- Ron Thompson, Chief Data Officer, NASA
- Nick Psaki, Principal System Engineer, Pure Storage
- Henry Sowell, Chief Information Officer, Cloudera Government Solutions
- Jon Harmon, Vice President, Worldwide Sales, BMC Software
