Big Data Analytics in Government 2020/2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

September 14, 2020 2:40 pm
 
Originally aired on September 15th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on big data analytics programs and strategies
  • Profiling a successful big data program
  • Top priorities for the coming year with big data strategies
  • Lessons learned
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

