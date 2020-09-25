IT Modernization in Government 2020/2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on September 29th
This program will discuss:
- Progress on IT modernization programs and strategies
- Profiling a successful IT modernization program
- Top priorities for the coming year with IT modernization strategies & programs
- Lessons learned
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Lou Charlier, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Labor
- Michael Mestrovich, Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of State
- Dovarius Peoples, Chief Information Officer/G-6, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- Fred Ferares, Director, Wireline Sales, Department of Defense, Verizon
- Bridget Scanlan, Solution Consulting Manager, Federal, ServiceNow
- Kelsey Nelson, Senior Solutions Manager, Okta
Watch the full program:
Listen to the full show:
Comments