Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence in Government 2020/2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

October 5, 2020 1:17 pm
Originally aired on October 6th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on machine learning & AI programs and strategies
  • Profiling a successful machine learning & AI program
  • Top priorities for the coming year with machine learning & AI strategies & programs
  • Lessons learned
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Chris Brazier, Division Chief, Technology Solutions Division, Defense Threat Reduction Agency
  • Brian Drake, Director of Artificial Intelligence, Science and Technology Directorate, Defense Intelligence Agency
  • Carly Jackson, Chief Technology Officer, Director of Science and Technology, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command
  • Melissa Sutherland, Vice President, Defense Military Intelligence, Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake
  • Chad Cisco, General Manager, Government Business Unit, DataRobot

 

 

 

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

