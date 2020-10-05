Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence in Government 2020/2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on October 6th
This program will discuss:
- Progress on machine learning & AI programs and strategies
- Profiling a successful machine learning & AI program
- Top priorities for the coming year with machine learning & AI strategies & programs
- Lessons learned
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Chris Brazier, Division Chief, Technology Solutions Division, Defense Threat Reduction Agency
- Brian Drake, Director of Artificial Intelligence, Science and Technology Directorate, Defense Intelligence Agency
- Carly Jackson, Chief Technology Officer, Director of Science and Technology, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command
- Melissa Sutherland, Vice President, Defense Military Intelligence, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake
- Chad Cisco, General Manager, Government Business Unit, DataRobot
Watch the full program:
Listen to the full show:
Comments