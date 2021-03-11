Data Center & Cloud Optimization in Government 2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on March 16th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on data center and cloud optimization in Government
- Profile of a successful data center and cloud optimization program
- Top priorities for the coming year in data center and cloud optimization
- Lessons learned with data center and cloud optimization
- A vision for the future with data center and cloud optimization
Government & industry panelists:
- Thomas Santucci, Director, IT Modernization, General Services Administration
- Monique Bourque, Assistant Director for Innovation Engineering, Department of Justice
- Beth Cappello, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security
- Anthony Vicinelly, Chief Technology Officer, Federal, Nlyte Software
- Ryan Lake, Chief Technology Officer, Kelyn Technologies
- Chip George, Vice President, Public Sector, Nutanix
