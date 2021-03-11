On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Data Center & Cloud Optimization in Government 2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

March 11, 2021 8:47 am
< a min read
      

Originally aired on March 16th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on data center and cloud optimization in Government
  • Profile of a successful data center and cloud optimization program
  • Top priorities for the coming year in data center and cloud optimization
  • Lessons learned with data center and cloud optimization
  • A vision for the future with data center and cloud optimization

Government & industry panelists:

  • Thomas Santucci, Director, IT Modernization, General Services Administration
  • Monique Bourque, Assistant Director for Innovation Engineering,  Department of Justice
  • Beth Cappello, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security
  • Anthony Vicinelly, Chief Technology Officer, Federal, Nlyte Software
  • Ryan Lake, Chief Technology Officer, Kelyn Technologies
  • Chip George, Vice President, Public Sector, Nutanix

 

 

 

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

