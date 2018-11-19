Listen Live Sports

Insight by Leidos

Executive Briefing Series: Cyber Warfare in DoD

November 19, 2018 11:36 am
 
Cyber warfare, inevitable as it might be, presents a complicated mix of requirements that will necessitate close cooperation among military leadership, elected representatives and industry.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following military leaders versed in cyber warfare will discuss trends and future requirements:

  • Dr. Jeffrey Boksiner, Senior Research Scientist, Communications-Electronics Center, U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command
  • Dr. William (Bill) Conley, Deputy Director, Electronic Warfare, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment
  • COL Marty Hagenston, Project Manager, Electronic Warfare and Cyber, U.S. Army
  • COL Adam Hinsdale, (U.S. Army, ret), Program Manager, Leidos
  • MG Brian Keller, (U.S. Army, ret), Vice President, Leidos
  • Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • CPT Clay Michaels, Special Assistant to the Associate Director for Operations, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
  • Leslie “Jake” Schaffner, Senior Advisor for Technical & Mission Convergence, USDI/TC&SP/ SIGINT, EW, & Cyber, Department of Defense
  • COL Matthew Van Parys, Computer Network Operations, National Security Agency

