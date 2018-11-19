Executive Briefing Series: Digital Collaboration

Agencies are constantly looking to find new and more effective ways to boost team productivity and improve on mission delivery. Governmentwide, you’ll find an endless set of collaboration scenarios.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts will describe their collaboration challenges and the strategies for how they’re overcoming them:

Alexis Bonnell , Division Chief, Applied Innovation and Director, Office of Engagement and Communications, U.S. Global Development Lab, U.S. Agency for International Development

F.L. Damman , Special Projects Lead, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, National Institutes of Health

Jennifer Hoover , Deputy Director, Office of Venture & Innovation, Department of Homeland Security

Jim Kovach , Director, Public Sector, Jive Software

John Moses , Director, Governance and Enterprise Management Services (GEMS) Division, Office of the Chief Information Officer, Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Ted Okada , Chief Technology Officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency

William Vanderlinde , Chief Scientist, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity

, Chief Scientist, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity Andrew Wilson, Director of Digital Engagement in the Office of Innovation, National Archives and Records Administration

