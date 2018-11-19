Executive Briefing Series: Enterprise Cybersecurity

Just as information technology networks require continuous monitoring, cybersecurity strategies of large organizations such as federal agencies require constant adjustments and updating. Pretty much everything connected to cybersecurity changes continuously – technology, network architectures, and the nature of threats themselves.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal practitioners will provide insight into current federal cybersecurity strategies:

Christopher Barnett , Chief Technology Officer, Intelligence, General Dynamics Information Technology

, Chief Technology Officer, Intelligence, General Dynamics Information Technology Beau Houser , Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Small Business Administration

, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Small Business Administration Mark Johnson , Deputy Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, and Chief Privacy Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development

, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, and Chief Privacy Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development Dr. Matthew McFadden , Director, Cyber Practice, General Dynamics Information Technology

, Director, Cyber Practice, General Dynamics Information Technology Rod Turk , Chief Information Security Officer and Acting Chief Information Officer, Department of Commerce

, Chief Information Security Officer and Acting Chief Information Officer, Department of Commerce Pamela Wise-Martinez, Cloud and Enterprise Data Architect, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

