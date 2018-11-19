Executive Briefing Series: Facial Recognition

Federal efforts to improve biometric identification and authentication increasingly center on facial recognition. In dynamic situations such as port-of-entry screening, crowd surveillance, cybersecurity authentication and counter terrorism, facial recognition has already improved mission delivery.

Facial recognition technology itself has advanced quite a bit in recent years, making it more efficient, more accurate and obtainable from farther away. Fingerprints remain the gold standard for many applications. But obtaining a high-quality, 10-finger set is time-consuming and fingerprint matching live requires physical contact, unlike facial recognition.

Where fingerprint matching is already in place, going multi-modal by adding facial recognition can give a higher degree of verification, experts say.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts will explore trends in facial recognition, where technology and applications are moving fast:

Dr. Chris Boehnen , Program Manager, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA)

, Program Manager, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) Greg Crabb , Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Postal Service

, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Postal Service Rebecca Gambler , Director, Homeland Security and Justice, Government Accountability Office

, Director, Homeland Security and Justice, Government Accountability Office Will Graves , Chief Engineer PM Biometrics, Biometric Enabling Capability (BEC), Department of Defense

, Chief Engineer PM Biometrics, Biometric Enabling Capability (BEC), Department of Defense Benji Hutchinson , Senior Director, Washington D.C. Operations, NEC Corporation of America

, Senior Director, Washington D.C. Operations, NEC Corporation of America Patrick Nemeth , Director, Identity Operations Division, Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), National Protection and Programs Directorate, Department of Homeland Security

, Director, Identity Operations Division, Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), National Protection and Programs Directorate, Department of Homeland Security Arun Vemury, Program Manager, HSARPA/BMD/Port of Entry – People Screening, and Lead, S&T Biometric Technology Engine, Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate

By registering for this product, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

By registering for this product, each registrant agrees to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Radio and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.