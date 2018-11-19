Listen Live Sports

Executive Briefing Series: IT Modernization

November 19, 2018
 
Federal agencies looking to modernize their systems eventually have to deal with legacy code of critical applications running on legacy hardware architectures.

Regardless of whether they have scientific, operational or research missions, agencies also deal with another modernization challenge.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following technology experts will explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems:

  • Robert Brown, Chief of Architecture and Integration, Office of Information Technology, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Tim Erny, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Official for Privacy, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  • Shawn Matheny, Chief Information Officer, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  • Stephanie J. Neill, Executive Director, U.S. Digital Service, Department of Homeland Security
  • Jeff Shilling, Acting Chief Information Officer, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health
  • Heidi Silver, Director of Sales, Public Sector, Bizagi

