Executive Briefing Series: Mobile Cyber Security

The modernization imperative the Trump administration is pursuing is an ever-complex equation large government agencies find especially challenging: Evolve government services with secure mobile and cloud computing and simultaneously sustain legacy mainframe and client-server technologies.

As employee and constituent use of mobile devices and apps becomes universal, the rate at which agencies expand their delivery of secure and cost efficient government services must increase.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts will delve deeper into how agencies can securely move from legacy systems to modern mobile computing:

Brian Dempsey , Electrical Engineer and Chief of the Tactical Network Protection Branch, Cyber Security and Information Assurance Division, United States Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center (CERDEC)

Brian Dempsey, Electrical Engineer and Chief of the Tactical Network Protection Branch, Cyber Security and Information Assurance Division, United States Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center (CERDEC)
Jon Johnson, Program Manager, Enterprise Mobility Program, General Services Administration

Andrew Lehfeldt, Cyber Security Technical Enterprise Mobility Architecture & Mobile Computing Application Specialist, MobileIron

Mark Lucas, Cyber Security Division – Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM), Program and Technical Manager, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Haar Sandhu, Division Chief, Mobile and Remote Access, Bureau of Information Resource Management, U.S. Department of State

, Division Chief, Mobile and Remote Access, Bureau of Information Resource Management, U.S. Department of State Vincent Sritapan, Program Manager, Mobile Security R&D, Science and Technology Directorate, Department of Homeland Security

