Insight by GitLab

Executive Briefing Series: Digital Transformation

February 6, 2019 1:03 pm
 
As a foundational part of the ongoing modernization of federal IT systems, agency practitioners are rewriting or replacing applications. Some missions require new functionality. Others need new, contemporary code that is easier to maintain. Many agencies want applications to work across hybrid cloud environments, and legacy applications often do not.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal IT practitioners take the pulse of enterprise development efforts in the federal government:

  • Todd Barr, Chief Marketing Officer, GitLab
  • John Jeremiah, Enterprise DevOps Evangelist and Product Marketing Leader, GitLab
  • La’Naia J. Jones, Deputy Chief Information Officer of the Intelligence Community, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
  • Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force

