Executive Briefing Series: Digital Transformation

As a foundational part of the ongoing modernization of federal IT systems, agency practitioners are rewriting or replacing applications. Some missions require new functionality. Others need new, contemporary code that is easier to maintain. Many agencies want applications to work across hybrid cloud environments, and legacy applications often do not.
In thisexclusive executive briefing, the following federal IT practitioners take the pulse of enterprise development efforts in the federal government:
Todd Barr, Chief Marketing Officer, GitLab
John Jeremiah, Enterprise DevOps Evangelist and Product Marketing Leader, GitLab
La’Naia J. Jones, Deputy Chief Information Officer of the Intelligence Community, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force