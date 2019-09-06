Executive Briefing Series: Accelerating Transformation with a Multi-generational Workforce

Information technology practitioners have an array of new and emerging technologies with which to build the next generation of digital government. If all it took were these tools, the task would be

simpler than it is in reality.

Modernization is eminently doable, but it takes more than technology alone. First is a revision of processes and approaches to applications development and deployment. The agile, sprint-by-sprint approach, against the backdrop of a longer-term vision, has proven more effective than “grand design” approaches, marked by big “waterfall” coding projects, to which too many federal executives still default in their thinking. The above-mentioned new technologies — cloud computing and software for abstracting legacy systems so their data becomes reusable — enable the agile approach.

The second accompaniment to new technology is people. The President’s Management Agenda specifically calls for reskilling the federal workforce to better support modernization and digital transformation. But savvy IT leaders already knew that was the case.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal and industry executives exchange approaches on how to execute modernization incrementally while bringing the federal workforce along:

Catherine Aucella , Deputy Director, Directorate of Capabilities, National Security Agency

, Deputy Director, Directorate of Capabilities, National Security Agency Douglas Averill , Global Business Line Leader, Public Sector, Pega

, Global Business Line Leader, Public Sector, Pega Shawn Hughes , Director, Enterprise Network Modernization Program, Department of Homeland Security

, Director, Enterprise Network Modernization Program, Department of Homeland Security Josh Reiter , Director, Cyber Workforce Policy & Planning, Navy

, Director, Cyber Workforce Policy & Planning, Navy Param Soni , Cloud Program Manager, Department of Labor

, Cloud Program Manager, Department of Labor Cindi Stuebner, Director, Defense Business Line, Pega

Executive Briefing Series: Accelerating Transformation with a Multi-generational Workforce Name * Your first name... Your last name...

Email *

Agency/Organization * Academia Air Force Army Department of Agriculture Department of Commerce Department of Defense Department of Education Department of Energy Department of Health and Human Services Department of Homeland Security Department of Housing and Urban Development Department of Interior Department of Justice Department of Labor Department of State Department of Transportation Department of Treasury Department of Veterans Affairs DISA Environmental Protection Agency Executive Office of the President/Vice President Dederal System Integrator General Services Administration Intelligence Community Internal Revenue Service Judiciary Branch Legislative Branch Marine Corps NASA Navy Office of Management & Budget Office of Personnel Management Postal Services Small Business Administration Social Security Administration Government Contractor Think Tank/Association Retired State/Local Government Other - Government Other - Non-Government

Job Function * Acquisition / Contracting Administrative Support Financial Management Human Resources Law Enforcement Legal Military Program / Project Management Public Affairs / Congressional Affairs Sales / Marketing / Business Development Scientist / Researcher Technology Other

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.