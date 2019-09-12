Executive Briefing Series: Biometrics and Government Transformation
September 12, 2019 1:05 pm
Frictionless motion through public spaces, ease of exit and entry of trusted personnel in sensitive federal facilities, better service to the flying public when it comes to going in or out of the country or a busy international hub, and online transactions by citizens. These are among the use cases for which federal agencies are adopting or planning to adopt facial recognition.
This occurs as elastic cloud computing, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies are combining to enable a new generation of biometric applications and rev up legacy ones. Facial recognition algorithms are constantly improving, too, helping developers sidestep skewed or biased results they might have gotten earlier.
Yet challenges remain. In this exclusive executive briefing, the following program, oversight and standards professionals delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings:
Dr. Angela Landress, Program Manager, Cyber Innovation Office, Defense Information Systems Agency
Sung Ha, Officer and Program Manager, Entry/Exit Transformation Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Dr. Shuowen (Sean) Hu, Electronics Engineer, Army Research Lab
Benji Hutchinson, Vice President, Federal Operations, NEC Corporation of America
Ryan Koder, Branch Chief, System Business Operations, Office of Biometric Identity Management, Department of Homeland Security
Dr. Tim Persons, Chief Scientist, Government Accountability Office
Dr. P. Jonathon Phillips, Electronic Engineer, Information Technology Laboratory, National Institute of Standards and Technology