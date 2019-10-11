Executive Briefing Series: Identity and Access Management

Over the past year, agencies have come to a simple realization: The foundation for cybersecurity is identity.

Yes, you can secure your networks and your applications with the latest tools and sensors. But to truly reduce risk and move toward preventive cybersecurity, agencies must no longer implicitly trust their employees but rather grant trust explicitly through strong identity authentication and verification.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust:

Patrick Sullivan, Senior Director, Global Security Strategy, Akamai

Rob SanMartin, Director, Federal Civilian Sales, Akamai

Paul Blahusch, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Labor

Steve Hernandez, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Education

Craig Wilson, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer for Identity Credential and Access Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Amir Dastouri, Identity Services Branch Manager, Department of Homeland Security

, Identity Services Branch Manager, Department of Homeland Security Jeff Flick, Director, Enterprise Network Program, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

