Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Analysis
 
...
Insight by Akamai

Executive Briefing Series: Identity and Access Management

October 11, 2019 4:38 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Over the past year, agencies have come to a simple realization: The foundation for cybersecurity is identity.

Yes, you can secure your networks and your applications with the latest tools and sensors. But to truly reduce risk and move toward preventive cybersecurity, agencies must no longer implicitly trust their employees but rather grant trust explicitly through strong identity authentication and verification.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust:

  • Patrick Sullivan, Senior Director, Global Security Strategy, Akamai
  • Rob SanMartin, Director, Federal Civilian Sales, Akamai
  • Paul Blahusch, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Labor
  • Steve Hernandez, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Education
  • Craig Wilson, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer for Identity Credential and Access Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency
  • Amir Dastouri, Identity Services Branch Manager, Department of Homeland Security
  • Jeff Flick, Director, Enterprise Network Program, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

By submitting this form, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched