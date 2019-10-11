Executive Briefing Series: Identity and Access Management
October 11, 2019 4:38 pm
Over the past year, agencies have come to a simple realization: The foundation for cybersecurity is identity.
Yes, you can secure your networks and your applications with the latest tools and sensors. But to truly reduce risk and move toward preventive cybersecurity, agencies must no longer implicitly trust their employees but rather grant trust explicitly through strong identity authentication and verification.
In this exclusive executive briefing, the following IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust:
Patrick Sullivan, Senior Director, Global Security Strategy, Akamai
Rob SanMartin, Director, Federal Civilian Sales, Akamai
Paul Blahusch, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Labor
Steve Hernandez, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Education
Craig Wilson, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer for Identity Credential and Access Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency
Amir Dastouri, Identity Services Branch Manager, Department of Homeland Security
Jeff Flick, Director, Enterprise Network Program, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
